Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,218 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.19.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.78 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average of $127.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

