Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.55 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,054,509 shares of company stock worth $290,940,989. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

