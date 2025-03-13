Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

NYSE CMG opened at $50.07 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

