Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

