SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48.30 ($0.63), with a volume of 169157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £528.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.89.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
The Company aims to deliver shareholders value through its investment in a diversified portfolio of energy efficiency projects which are driven by the opportunity to deliver lower cost, cleaner and more reliable energy solutions to end users of energy.
The Company is targeting an attractive total return for shareholders of 7-8 per cent.
