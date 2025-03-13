Scotiabank Lowers UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $12.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

UiPath stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 21,204,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,482,741. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 397,121 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,901,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

