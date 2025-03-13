Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

