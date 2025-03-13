Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Trading Up 12.6% – Here’s Why

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) shot up 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHNWF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Schroders Stock Performance

About Schroders

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

