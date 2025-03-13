Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles Sells 142,292 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $5,068,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,108.90. The trade was a 56.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SRRK traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. 776,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,875. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3,443.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
