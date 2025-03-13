Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 23,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 718,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider T. Charles Hunsinger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

