Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Insider Buys $43,500.00 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) insider T. Charles Hunsinger purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

SVV stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Savers Value Village by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

