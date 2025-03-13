Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €188.00 ($204.35) and last traded at €182.40 ($198.26). Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €180.00 ($195.65).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €194.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €189.31.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

