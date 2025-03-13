Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santos Stock Up 0.9 %

Santos stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Santos has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

