San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 102,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 374,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$23.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.43.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

