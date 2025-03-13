Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $2.47. Salzgitter shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 704 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DZ Bank raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SZGPY

Salzgitter Stock Up 2.3 %

Salzgitter Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.