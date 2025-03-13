Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

SFRGY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men’s and women’s footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men’s and women’s leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

