Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance
SFRGY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.53.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
