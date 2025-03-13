Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $272.52 and last traded at $273.30. 1,978,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,978,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Citigroup restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.28 and its 200-day moving average is $308.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

