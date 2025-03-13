SAIHEAT Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 17th (NASDAQ:SAIH)

SAIHEAT Limited (NASDAQ:SAIH – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 17th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 14th.

SAIHEAT Stock Performance

Shares of SAIHEAT stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. SAIHEAT has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73.

SAIHEAT Company Profile

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024.

