Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $249.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.