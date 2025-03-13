Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 8,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 205,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 399,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,429 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,010.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,153. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,769,097. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

