Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE STT opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

