Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WCN opened at $183.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 52.72%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.