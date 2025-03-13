Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in NiSource by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,000,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $41.44.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

