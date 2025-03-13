Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.73 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

