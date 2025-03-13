Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $65.75 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

