Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 477.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 165.6% during the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $60.66.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

