Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,591 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $52,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

