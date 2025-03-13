Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $131,951.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,692.11. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $135,334.40.

On Monday, February 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $139,493.76.

On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $145,205.12.

On Friday, January 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $132,664.96.

On Monday, December 23rd, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $128,536.64.

Life360 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIF opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Life360 during the third quarter worth approximately $35,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Life360 by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 432,292 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter worth $7,995,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 200,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 185,722 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

