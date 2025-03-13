RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RumbleOn from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of RumbleOn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RumbleOn from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. RumbleOn has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in RumbleOn by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RumbleOn by 46,928.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,701,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RumbleOn by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RumbleOn by 278.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RumbleOn by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

