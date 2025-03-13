Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.33)-$(0.31) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $259-$261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.43 million. Rubrik also updated its FY26 guidance to $(1.23)-$(1.13) EPS.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

RBRK stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $287,406.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,355.16. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 227,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $14,768,704.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,014.31. This trade represents a 50.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 625,712 shares of company stock valued at $41,583,311.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

