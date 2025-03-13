Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Royale Energy Price Performance
Shares of ROYL stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,487. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Royale Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.09.
Royale Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royale Energy
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.