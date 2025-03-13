Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Price Performance

Shares of ROYL stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,487. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Royale Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.09.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

