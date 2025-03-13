Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target to $63.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 371,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.85. Kinetik has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.60.

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $219,873,736.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,044,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,106,647.60. This represents a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

