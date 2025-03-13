Roth Capital Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Monster Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $2,634,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,876.94. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,316 shares of company stock worth $8,218,300. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

