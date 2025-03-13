Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.09 and last traded at $70.91. 807,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,740,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Roku Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,635.15. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,936.26. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,308 shares of company stock worth $8,296,166. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Roku by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,015,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $87,632,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

