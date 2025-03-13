ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 58,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 174,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

ROK Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$35.02 million, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.44.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

