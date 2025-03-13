Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.76 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 87785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.43.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.56.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
