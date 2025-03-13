Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.76 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 87785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.43.

Rogers Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Rogers Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Rogers by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.