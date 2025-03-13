Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 11.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 67,494,664 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 65,014,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
