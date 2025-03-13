Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $61.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as low as $35.95 and last traded at $36.64. 15,418,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 32,756,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $821,936.79. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock worth $142,455,378. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after acquiring an additional 273,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.