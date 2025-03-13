Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Stock Price

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 117.62% from the stock’s previous close.

OCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $763.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.02. Oculis has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oculis will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oculis by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Oculis by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

