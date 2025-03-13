Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $952.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after buying an additional 9,925,878 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $19,874,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $12,773,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,398 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $8,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

