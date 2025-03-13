Robert G. Sexton Purchases 1,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Robert G. Sexton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.62 per share, for a total transaction of $195,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. This represents a 7.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.68. 31,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $169.17 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Articles

