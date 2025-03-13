Robert G. Sexton Purchases 1,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Robert G. Sexton bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.62 per share, for a total transaction of $195,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. This represents a 7.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.68. 31,913 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,725. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $169.17 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.81 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 180.0% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

