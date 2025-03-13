Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.17) to GBX 750 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rightmove

Rightmove Price Performance

RMV stock opened at GBX 663.40 ($8.60) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 659.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 642.02. The stock has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 499.20 ($6.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 710 ($9.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rightmove had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 293.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Rightmove will post 30.2327791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.