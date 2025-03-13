Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.17) to GBX 750 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
Rightmove Price Performance
Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rightmove had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 293.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Rightmove will post 30.2327791 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rightmove
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.
