Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL):

3/8/2025 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2025 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2025 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $103,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,101,425.68. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dean L. Schorno sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $42,593.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,631.48. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,113 shares of company stock valued at $190,644. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 154,254 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

