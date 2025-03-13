Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVNC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

