Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,561,292 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $42,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after buying an additional 1,294,185 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,448,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,465,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,707,000 after buying an additional 1,082,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,331,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,780,000 after buying an additional 68,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,161,169. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,726 shares of company stock worth $18,269,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.