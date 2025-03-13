Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:BOS Q1 Earnings

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$6.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Transactions at AirBoss of America

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,420.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,451. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

