Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on February 6th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/5/2025.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HOG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 333,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

