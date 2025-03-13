Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Ford Motor stock on February 4th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/6/2025.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $19,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

