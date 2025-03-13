Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on March 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Ford Motor stock on February 13th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/5/2025.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,108,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,009,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

