Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Relx by 1,290.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Trading Up 1.2 %

RELX stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

